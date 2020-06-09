Chioma Looking Unbothered Amid Davido’s Rumoured 4th Child (Photos, Video)

According to the report, his newest baby mama is Larissa Yasmin Lorenco, a UK-based makeup artist, born and raised in Angola.

The report also says that Larissa has been in Davido’s life since 2017. She welcomed her son in March 2020, and went off social media when the rumour initially started and have now returned.

The report has neither been confirmed nor denied by Davido but it has caused quite a buzz on social media.

Chioma via her Instastory posted a video of herself looking very unbothered despite the scrutiny her relationship is facing.

