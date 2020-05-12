Chinwe Chibuike Foundation Donates To Essential Workers, Homeless Persons In USA

The recent survival stress created by the novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak is yet sinking several homes, families and individuals into hopelessness, thereby seeking assistance for shelter, food and security from government, as well as humanitarian agencies.

The ongoing panic had necessitated a renowned Nigeria, but US based NGO, the Chinwe Chibuike Foundation to make donations on Tuesday 6th 2020 to essential workers frontlining the war against the covid19 and to homeless persons in Massachusetts, USA.

The exercise in Massachusetts, USA was supported by the collaborative efforts of Resilient Roses Respite. The donation is an activity of GivingTuesdayNow and Cincodemayo, an emergency intervention project of Chinwe Chibuike Foundation and Resilient Roses Respite.

According to the Project Director of Chinwe Chibuike Foundation, she noted that the exercise had coincided with intentional programs to holistically provide succor and interventions to contain the crisis created by the Covid19 outbreak, which has affected a reasonable figure of the world’s population, especially in Massachusetts USA, with about 76,743 confirmed infected cases, with about 4,840 deaths.

She further noted that the duo organizations will continue to engage subsequent giveaway of more food items and relief materials to keep them safe and healthy amidst the stay at home and lockdown policies. Beneficiaries of the giveaway also expressed appreciation for the efforts made by Chinwe Chibuike Foundation and her partners, Resilient Respite.

Chinwe Chibuike Foundation has continue to participate in interventional em toergency support programs across the globe, especially in the US and Africa- Nigeria. Her agency has remained focused in salvage programs to emancipate the downtrodden from the hardship they are already faced-with.

