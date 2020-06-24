Chinko Ekun – “Doings” ft. Zlatan

With his party song still buzzing Chinko Ekun comes through with yet another street banger dubbed “Doing” featuring Zlatan.

Chinko Ekun x Zlatan “Doings“… Indigenous Rap artist / Budding Lawyer, Chinko Ekun teamed up with Zlatan for the release of this brand new tune titled “Doings“. The new song produced by buzzing music producer, Mansa Jabulani is another street jam and anthem from Tiger. It’s got some catchy lyrics, slangs and uptempo club/party beat.

Chinko is one of the few talented artistes that’s able to rap and sing comfortably in his mother tongue without stressing the listener. This unique talent of his makes his tracks enjoyable and relatable even by those who do not understand the language. This a follow up to the chart-topping and fan-favorite records; “2000 & Retaliate” & ‘Party Animal‘ which has gone on to become one of the biggest rap songs on the continent of Africa. Apparently, someone stepped on the tail of the Tiger and he was quick to clear them out that was why he released ‘2000 & Retaltae’. He drops bars on bars with hard punchlines switching from English to Yoruba to Chinese. “Party Animal” which was produced by Big Dre, mixed by verbbmusic, showcases yet another side of the talented rapper and looks set to cement his place as a mainstay on the Nigerian entertainment scene.

“Doings” talks about the different stunts, self propaganda, behaviour or action humans engage in to show off their worth. Chinko Ekun shares that; ‘He just brought a new house at Admiralty, Lekki and dashed it out to Charity the following day, Has lost count of all the girls he slept with, Turned his Lamborghini Car to Uber, Gave out his earnings and jewelries as alms‘ as stunts to show off. Zlatan on his own part shared that ‘He came in and shared the music game with Zanku, The only rapper that can sing comfortably and still get an Hit, Now buys products without waiting to collect change, spending each days of the week in different countries, sponsoring relationships of Yeye Boyfriends with Better girlfriends…‘

Listen below to get the full gist



https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Chinko-Ekun-Doings-ft.-Zlatan.mp3

