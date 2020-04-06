Chinese”Doctors and Nurses Will at no Time have any Physical Contact with any Patient” — House of Rep Speaker

The Speaker of the House Of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on his twitter account announced that he just met with two Ministers in charge of Health concerning citizens expressions over the engagement of Chinese Doctors and Nurses for the management of Covid19 in Nigeria. The speaker tweeted:

” I just met with two Ministers in charge of Health over concerns expressed by indigenous medical practitioners and many Nigerians on the engagement of Chinese Doctors and Nurses for the management of COVID-19 in Nigeria. We extracted the following commitments from them”

The Minister assured Nigerians and tehe medical practitioners that the expected chinese doctors and nurses will follow the right protocol and be quarantined for 14 days after arrival and will not have any physical contact with patients.

Gbajabiamila assured Nigerians that there will be strict compliance to the immigration laws while they remain vigilant and continue the engagement with the Chinese.

The Speaker also tweeted that the Ministers of health informed him that the chinese Doctors were coming to Nigeria for a specific upgrade and training of laboratories

