Chinese medics coming for COVID-19?

By Fola Aiyegbusi

Sir: I received with very heavy hearts the news that Nigeria is expecting Chinese doctors to arrive Nigeria and help in the treatment of Covid-19 patients. This to me is the most unpatriotic and the most unreasonable step by the federal government/health ministry headed by two medical doctors. Any discerning mind will know that there is a significant control in the number of cases recorded so far vis a vis our 200 million population. With the description of the virus components and symptoms, the ever-prevailing malaria treatment in the sub Saharan Africa has contributed to the slow outbreak of the virus here without prejudice to government control measures and efforts.

I know that the efforts of government so far, piloted by the Lagos State government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), may be a source of worry and envy to these Asians and the western world. The prediction that by now the virus would have killed almost a quarter of Nigerians has not come to pass. Even the Italian index case was successfully treated and discharged in Lagos.

So, what is the point in bringing in to the country Chinese doctors? Will these people not come and escalate the spread of the virus? What special treatment are they coming to offer? Why will the duo of Ehanire and Mamora put the entire country into great risks? First, they accepted face masks from China instead of producing locally, masks that may be infested with the virus? Now they are bringing in Chinese doctors? Who says the Chinese doctors themselves cannot be carriers of the virus? This decision is the most non-strategic, uninformed and unpatriotic. Moreover, it is an indictment on the Nigerian Medical Association as incompetent, and an ungrateful act towards the Nigerian doctors and the medical personnel at the forefront of the fight.

The situation where China would have become a reference point in my opinion is if everyone in Wuhan had survived the virus. Unfortunately, thousands died too like in Italy. They have not come up with a particular treatment for Covid-19. It has been trial and error like the rest of the world. In fact, Nigeria is seen to have better managed and treated the virus. Up till now, no patient’s case has required the use of ventilator. Out of 200 million population, we are managing only about 219 cases, with 24 discharged already, with three only fatalities with serious underlying medical conditions. This is an astonishing achievement that should be encouraged. Even the United Nations Secretary General just recently applauded the handling of the virus so far in Nigeria.

How will anyone not acknowledge the efforts of the likes of Professor Akin Abayomi and all the medics in the front row of this battle?

Even Ekiti State treated and discharged their Covid-19 patient successfully.

The questions to ask the proponents of flying in the Chinese doctors are: Do you need the Chinese for treatment? Or are you asking for vaccines which are not yet available? Are they bringing in malaria drugs? Are you bringing them in for lack of personnel? Are they bringing in testing kits or the equipment for treatment?

When people say the world needs to learn about the virus from the Chinese, what, where, and which exactly are they referring to?

Fola Aiyegbusi, hefzibar2006@yahoo.com

