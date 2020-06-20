China Reports 27 New Virus Cases, Beijing Outbreak Tops 200

China reported 27 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, according to the latest figures from health authorities.Of those, 21 were confirmed in Beijing, which is continuing to struggle with a week-long outbreak at its largest agricultural market.

One case was also diagnosed in the neighbouring Hebei province.

Three imported cases in Guangdong and one in Shanghai were also reported.

Over 200 cases have been confirmed in the capital since a cluster was traced back to the Xinfadi wholesale market in southwestern Fengtai district last week.

On Friday all interprovincial bus lines from Beijing to the rest of the country were cancelled, with hundreds of flights already cancelled and unnecessary trips banned.

People who need to leave the city must provide proof of a negative nucleic acid test results from the past seven days.

Schools and universities throughout the city have also been closed and all residential communities have been ordered to strictly monitor and control residents’ movements.

Source:- dpa/NAN

