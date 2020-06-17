Chidozie Awaziem Unable To Stop Messi As Barcelona Pile More Misery On Leganes

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem was unable to stop Lionel Messi as Barcelona pile more misery on Leganes after a 2-0 victory in the La Liga encounter at Nou Camp.

Ansu Fati showcased his potential as the 17-year-old became the second-youngest player ever to five La Liga goals when he fired home three minutes before the break.

But Quique Setien’s side secured another three points after Messi scored his 699th goal for club and country from the penalty spot as Barcelona extended their advantage at the top of the table to five points, at least until Real Madrid host Valencia on Thursday.

Leganes coach Javier Aguirre was shown a red card in stoppage time, seemingly for dissent, on a frustrating evening for the bottom side.

Awaziem, featuring in his 20th La Liga match of the season, while his fellow Super Eagles teammate Kenneth Omeruo was used substitute but Leganes are stuck at the bottom of the league table after Espanyol’s draw earlier

Up next for Barcelona, it’s Sevilla on Friday evening (kick-off 9 pm), while, Leganes play Real Mallorca, also on Friday (kick-off 6.30 pm).

