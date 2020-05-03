Chi donates products to COVID-19 task force, others

CHI Limited has announced the donation of some of its products to the COVID-19 Presidential Taskforce and to several Isolation & Treatment Centers across States of the Federation.

This is in line with the firm’s commitment to support the Federal and State Government’s response to the pandemic in the country.

The donation, which included 15,000 packs of Hollandia Evap Milk, will provide significant and much needed support in the fight against the virus.

Managing Director of Chi Limited, Deepanjan Roy, commended the government, health professionals, and other key stakeholders who have been at the forefront of combating the pandemic.

He said, “We understand the challenges that COVID-19 currently poses to our communities. We are grateful to be able to give back by supporting our healthcare workers and those affected by the COVID-19 disease who are currently in Isolation & Treatment Centers across the country.”

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

