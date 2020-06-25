Chelsea Vs Manchester City: Team News, H2H, Probable Lineups And Prediction

Chelsea will welcome Manchester City at the Stamford Bridge in their next Premier League match on Thursday, both sides go into the blockbuster contest with a 100% record since lockdown, with Chelsea beating Aston Villa on Sunday and Man City winning two from two so far.

TEAM NEWS

CHELSEA:

The Blues will be without Fikayo Tomori for the clash against Manchester City and manager Frank Lampard is also waiting for the fitness Callum Hudson-Odoi for the clash against the Premier League Champions.

Jorginho is available for selection after he missed out against the 2-1 victory Aston Villa.

MANCHESTER CITY:

Sergio Aguero will not be fielded against Chelsea as he ruptured his knee against Burnley in their last time out in the Premier League.

Defender John Stones remains a doubt and Eric Garcia is once again ruled out due to the Premier League’s concussion protocols.

HEAD TO HEAD:

Chelsea had a slight head to head advantage over bManchester City, in 149 games played the Blues has a record of 58 victories and 38 draws while Manchester City has 53 victories.

RECENT FORM:

CHELSEA:

The Blues show a great form in their victory against Aston Villa and they have most of their first-team players ready for the clash against Manchester City.

MANCHESTER CITY:

Pep Guardiola’s men are in great form and it is clear and in their last two games, they scored eight goals have defeated Arsenal 3-0 and Burnley 5-0 in their last Premier League outing.

POSSIBLE LINEUPS:

CHELSEA:

Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Giroud, Pulisic

MANCHESTER CITY:

Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Mendy; De Bruyne, Gundogan, Foden; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

PREDICTION:

Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City.

source:- fcnaija

