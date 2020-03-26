Chelsea Sign Mohamed Salah; Newcastle Reject Cabaye Bid From PSG

Chelsea have completed the signing of Egypt international winger Mohamed Salah from Swiss Super League giants FC Basel, according to the club’s official website, www.chelseafc.com.

Salah, 21, caught the eye of Blues manager Jose Mourinho after

scoring in both group matches against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions

League.

The highly-rated 21-year-old was expected to sign for Liverpool

during the January transfer window but has instead put pen to paper on

a five-and-a-half-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

“I like the fact that he can play the same way our attacking players

do, which is players with adaptability, to play right, left or behind

the striker,” said Mourinho on Friday.

“He’s young, he’s fast, he’s creative, he’s enthusiastic. When we

analysed him he looks the kind of humble personality on the pitch, ready

to work for the team and to work and to adapt himself to a new life.

“We think with him and André Schürrle, Eden Hazard, Oscar and Willian

we will be fine. We lose an experienced top player like Juan Mata but

we bring in a young player with great potential.

“Willian did that transition from his previous world to the top world

of football. Hopefully, if Salah comes, he can do the same. He has some

experience in Europe, the Europa League, Champions League, so he’s not a

naive boy arriving in the jungle.

“Hopefully he comes and hopefully with the talented players we have around in the same positions we all can develop together.”

Salah, who has scored three goals in four career matches against Chelsea, has been assigned the No. 15 shirt.