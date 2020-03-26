Chelsea Sign Mohamed Salah; Newcastle Reject Cabaye Bid From PSG

Chelsea have completed the signing of Egypt international winger Mohamed Salah from Swiss Super League giants FC Basel, according to the club’s official website, www.chelseafc.com.
Salah, 21, caught the eye of Blues manager Jose Mourinho after
scoring in both group matches against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions
League.
The highly-rated 21-year-old was expected to sign for Liverpool
during the January transfer window but has instead put pen to paper on
a five-and-a-half-year contract at Stamford Bridge.
“I like the fact that he can play the same way our attacking players
do, which is players with adaptability, to play right, left or behind
the striker,” said Mourinho on Friday.
“He’s young, he’s fast, he’s creative, he’s enthusiastic. When we
analysed him he looks the kind of humble personality on the pitch, ready
to work for the team and to work and to adapt himself to a new life.
“We think with him and André Schürrle, Eden Hazard, Oscar and Willian
we will be fine. We lose an experienced top player like Juan Mata but
we bring in a young player with great potential.
“Willian did that transition from his previous world to the top world
of football. Hopefully, if Salah comes, he can do the same. He has some
experience in Europe, the Europa League, Champions League, so he’s not a
naive boy arriving in the jungle.
“Hopefully he comes and hopefully with the talented players we have around in the same positions we all can develop together.”
Salah, who has scored three goals in four career matches against Chelsea, has been assigned the No. 15 shirt.