Chelsea Show Red-Hot Form Ahead Of PL Restart With QPR Thumping

Ahead of the premier league restart, Chelsea showed their readiness with a 7-1 thumping of Championship side, Queens Park Rangers (QPR) at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Frank Lampard used the friendly to test the fitness of his players and they showed great commitment with a commanding performance.

Ruben Loftus-cheek, who just returned from injury scored a brace and youngster Billy Gilmour also grabbed two goals in the encounter. Mason Mount, Willian and Olivier Giroud got a goal each.

Giroud and Willian may leave Chelsea in the summer. The Brazilian was offered a two-year deal but insists that he wants a three-year deal which the Blues are not willing to give. Giroud confessed recently that the Covid-19 outbreak prevented him from changing club but he looks set for a move to Italy at the end of the current season.

Chelsea will play their first premier league match after the Covid-19 pandemic with an away game against Aston Villa on June 21.

SOURCE:- fcnaija

