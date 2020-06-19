Chelsea Set To Sell Up To 12 Players Including Kante To Fund A Move For Real Madrid Target

Chelsea is prepared to sell up to 12 players including N’Golo Kante to fund a move for Real Madrid target Kai Havertz when the summer transfer window opened.

The Blues are also interested in signing Ben Chilwell as they aim to strengthen the left-back position ahead of the coming transfer season under Frank Lampard.

The Stamford Bridge outfit has completed the signing of Hakim Ziyecch from Ajax and Timo Werner from RB Leipzig and they are undone yet in the transfer market.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

According to The Times, a host of backup players – and three more established stars – are all on the chopping block. N’Golo Kante, who has been integrated back into training slowly due to his fears over coronavirus, is the biggest name Lampard would be prepared to cash in on, while Jorginho and Olivier Giroud are also available if a suitable offer is made.

The likes of Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Michy Batshuayi and Ross Barkley all could leave too, while Willian and Pedro who are set to leave on free transfers

Bayer Leverkusen has slapped £100m price tag on Havertz and Leicester City will price Chilwell so high as they are reluctant to let go of the defender.

Chelsea may need to offload any players who are surplus to requirements to bolster their war chest.

source:- fcnaija

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

