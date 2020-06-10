Chelsea Set To Outsmart Manchester United In The Race To Sign German Star

Chelsea is keen on winning the race to sign Manchester United target Kai Havertz when the transfer window opens in the summer.

Chelsea is ready to splash the cash in the summer having faced a ban for two transfer windows, the Blues are ready to rival Manchester United and other suitors for the services of Havertz.

he Blues have also agreed on a term with RB Leipzig and Timo Werner, Chelsea is willing to pay £54million release clause and manager Frank Lampard wants to pair the goalscorer with his international team-mate, Havertz.

Havertz has been sensational this season having scored five goals and he is a big attraction for most European elite clubs due to his versatility on the pitch.

Havertz,20 can play on the wings, upfront or through the middle and he is keen on a move to England to play in the Premier League.

Chelsea has been unable to make any signings in the last two windows due to a transfer ban and is desperate to make it happen this time when the transfer market is officially opened.

Chelsea could convince Bayer Leverkusen to sell the midfielder for £70million, rather than the £90m asking price being touted in the German press.

Premier League action will resume next week Wednesday.

