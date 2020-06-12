Chelsea On The Verge Of Beating Real Madrid To The Signature Of German Midfielder

Chelsea is on the verge of beating Real Madrid to the signature of German midfielder Kai Havertz despite joining the Spanish giant in the race to sign the Bayer Leverkusen star.

According to the report in the Sun, the Spanish giants are the latest to register an interest in the youngster, who is regarded as the German best young talent since Michael Ballack.

Chelsea is of the view that they can beat Real Madrid to the signature of the £70m rated talent.

Bayern Munich is also interested in signing the German star at the end of the season.

Real Madrid is also keen signing the midfielder, but it is the chance to move to England which appeals most to Havertz at this stage.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been in sensational form for Bayer Leverkusen.

SOURCE:- fcnaija

