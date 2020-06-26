Chelsea Manager Frank Lampard Releases Full Squad For Manchester City Match

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard releases full squad for the clash against Manchester City on Thursday evening at the Stamford.

Lampard has no fresh injury suspension issues to deal with, remains without Fikayo Tomori (ankle), Callum Hudson-Odoi (ankle) and Dutch midfielder Marco van Ginkel (knee).

. Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Full Chelsea squad: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero; Cesar Azpilicueta, Reece James, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Marcos Alonso, Emerson; Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley, Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount; Willian, Pedro, Christian Pulisic; Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud, Michy Bastshuayi and Faustino Anjorin

Chelsea won their last clash against Aston Villa thanks to second-half goals from Christian Pulisic and Olivier

source:- fcnaija

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

