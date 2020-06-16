Chelsea Invite Nigerian Defender For Trial Despite Strong Interest From Belgium Club

Chelsea have invited left-footed Nigerian center back Abdulmalik Justin Owolabi-Belewu for trial in view of signing the youngster despite strong interest from Belgium club Anderlecht, according to a report from Allnigeriasoccer.

The 18-year-old was born in the United Kingdom is currently on the books of Toronto FC Academy U19 team, whom he joined in 2018.

Owolabi-Belewu started out his career as a striker at London Youth Whitecaps where he was the league’s top scorer for three consecutive years 2016, 2017, and 2018.

The Nigerian descent was converted into a central defender when he moved to the Canadian team.

The multiple-eligible Owolabi-Belewu has trained with Canada’s U15, U16 and U19 national teams in the past and was called up for a Nigeria U17 training camp last year but did not attend.

Owolabi-Belewu would be eligible to sign a professional contract if he impresses the Chelsea youth team coaches during his trial period.

Chelsea must move fast to tie up a deal for the left-footed center back as they face competition for his services; he is also wanted by Craig Bellamy’s Anderlecht reserve team who have invited him for pre-season training.

source:- fcnaija

