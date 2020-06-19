Chelsea ‘Could Save £20m On Havertz If Leverkusen Fail To Qualify For UCL’

Chelsea could save £20million on top transfer target Kai Havertz – depending on whether Bayer Leverkusen qualify for the Champions League.

Havertz could be Chelsea’s next signing from the Bundesliga after they announced the £50m arrival of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig on Thursday.

Frank Lampard’s side are expected to launch a bid for the Leverkusen midfielder, who has previously been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool.

Chelsea are splashing out ahead of next season, with the arrival of striker Werner following the £36 signing of winger Hakim Ziyech from Ajax back in February.

And Havertz reignited transfer speculation on Thursday when he ‘liked’ a tweet telling the West Londoners to ‘announce Havertz’.

Leverkusen are expected to hold out for an eye-watering £90m for their star man – but according to Football London that could drop to £70m if they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

There are two rounds of Bundesliga matches left this season, and Leverkusen are currently in that all-important fourth place – but only by the smallest of margins.

They are just a point clear of fifth-placed Borussia Monchengladbach, who have a superior goal difference – so every point will count in the final two games.

Leverkusen visit mid-table Hertha Berlin on Saturday before hosting strugglers Mainz a week later, while Monchengladbach are away to bottom side Paderborn next, and host Hertha on the final day of the season.

It could all prove academic, as one report this week claimed Havertz had already chosen Real Madrid as his next destination.

According to Sportbuzzer, the 21-year-old is keen on a switch to the Bernabeu because it would allow him a chance to play alongside his idol Toni Kroos.

However, Real Madrid have ruled out a move for Havertz this summer, according to the Express, as the La Liga giants feel the pinch amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Bayern Munich have all previously been linked with the player, but none of them are thought to be ready to meet Leverkusen’s asking price.

And that could leave the way clear for Chelsea, who can offer Havertz the chance to link up with his Germany teammate Werner and test himself in the Premier League.

