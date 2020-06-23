Chelsea Back In The Race To Sign Brazilian Left-Back

Chelsea is back in the race to sign Brazilian left-back Alex Telles from FC Porto but would have to wrestle it out with Paris Saint-Germain who is also interested in the services of the defender.

No doubt Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is keen on strengthening his left-back options and the likes of Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso fall short of what Lampard wants ahead of next season with lots of left-backs been linked with a move to Chelsea.

Chelsea is back in the race to sign Telles as reported by Sport Witness, Paris Saint-Germain current left-back Layvin Kurzawa is prepared to renew his contract with the Ligue 1 Champions, meaning they may not be pursuing the Porto man.

This allows Chelsea to go for their target, the Brazilian defender could be lined up for Stamford Bridge move according to the report.

Chelsea is ‘especially active’ in the transfer window, and continue to see the Brazilian as a ‘good option’ for the left-back position.

Chelsea recently completed a deal for RB Leipzig attacker Timo Werner who was tipped for a move to Liverpool before the Blues stepped in and signed the German attacker.

source:- fcnaija

