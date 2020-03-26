Chelsea Attacker Set To Quit Stamford Bridge At The End Of The Season

Chelsea attacker Pedro is prepared to quit the Stamford Bridge at the

end of the current sea and he has informed the directors of his desire

to leave.

Pedro has told the Stamford Bridge minders of his desire to leave at

the end of the season but says at the moment all his thoughts are with

the current coronavirus situation.

Pedro,32-year-old former Spain international is out of contract at

Stamford Bridge in June and set to become a free agent and has

previously spoken about leaving London.

Pedro is likely to return to Spain after his contract with the Blues

but he is not thinking about his future at the moment as the COVID-19 is

likely to see his move delayed with football suspended indefinitely in

Europe.

“I’m terminating my contract, but right now it’s not the most

important thing, nor have I stopped to think about it,” he told El

Larguero on CADENA SER via Sport Witness.

“From there on what has to do with my future will come, but right now

it’s not the most important thing when you don’t even know when you’re

going to train again.

“(I’ve talked with) Jordi (Alba), with someone else… and the same, living this situation with much chaos, with uncertainty.

“The confinement, which is also complicated … a little difficult and hard on everything.

“I have not been able to travel either and see my children. I had a chance to be with them, and I could not travel”.