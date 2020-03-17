Check Out This Adorable Video Of Wizkid Teaching Zion How To Eat Pounded Yam

Wizkid and his third son with Jada Pollock, Zion Ayo Balogun have been giving fans baby fever lately as their recent videos are too adorable.

Wizkid probably wants his third child, Little Zion to experience what it truly means to be African. The “Joro” singer for some time has been spending quality time with Zion as he occasionally took to the gram to share videos of their adorable father to son bonding moments. He even went on to gush about his amazing diaper changing skills and also about how he makes beautiful children.

In a recent video shared on Zion’s official Instagram page, he was seen eating the popular Nigerian delicacy, Pounded yam and Egusi soup with his dad. Fans trooped to his comment section to commend the singer for exposing his son to the Yoruba culture while others have gushed over Zion’s cuteness.

See the video below:

