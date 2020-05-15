Check Out Photos From Davido’s Daughter, Imade Adeleke’s 5th Birthday Party

Davido’s first child and daughter, Imade Aurora Adeleke clocked 5 years yesterday and her parents threw a mini party for her.

To mark the occasion, Imade was thrown a simple yet beautiful birthday party attended bu her Dad, his sister, and of course her little friends. Imade wasn’t just showered with a brand new Bently and other gifts but also showered with lots of love from her entire family. The 30BG princess via her official Instagram page shared photos from her birthday bash.

See the photos below:

View this post on Instagram The big 5! ???? @davidoofficial A post shared by Imade Aurora Adeleke ? (@realimadeadeleke) on May 15, 2020 at 12:52am PDT

View this post on Instagram The big 5 ???? @thesophiamomodu A post shared by Imade Aurora Adeleke ? (@realimadeadeleke) on May 15, 2020 at 1:10am PDT

