Davido’s first child and daughter, Imade Aurora Adeleke clocked 5 years yesterday and her parents threw a mini party for her.
To mark the occasion, Imade was thrown a simple yet beautiful birthday party attended bu her Dad, his sister, and of course her little friends. Imade wasn’t just showered with a brand new Bently and other gifts but also showered with lots of love from her entire family. The 30BG princess via her official Instagram page shared photos from her birthday bash.
See the photos below:
View this post on Instagram
The big 5! ???? @davidoofficial
A post shared by Imade Aurora Adeleke ? (@realimadeadeleke) on
View this post on Instagram
Thanks everyone for the birthday wishes! God bless you! ?? #TheBig5
A post shared by Imade Aurora Adeleke ? (@realimadeadeleke) on
View this post on Instagram
The big 5 ???? @thesophiamomodu
A post shared by Imade Aurora Adeleke ? (@realimadeadeleke) on
The post Check Out Photos From Davido’s Daughter, Imade Adeleke’s 5th Birthday Party appeared first on tooXclusive.
MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!