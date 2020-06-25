Check Out How Nollywood Actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo Eulogised His Late Parents On Instagram

Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has paid tribute to his father, Donatus Onyekwere who died on June 24, 1984 and his mother, Ezinne Onyekwere, who died on January 5, 2011.

The 58-year-old paid tribute to the couple on Instagram on Wednesday and joked that he was on the lookout for opportunities to receive palliatives meant for orphans like him.

“A day of solemn reflection for me in everlasting memories of my father Pa Donatus Nnaogu Onyekwere, who was called on 24/06/84(36 years ago) and my mother Ezinne Isabella Egeolu Onyekwere, 05/01/11.

“You now know I am an orphanage’. No Papa, no mama. So please alert me anywhere, Orphans are receiving palliative. A little prayer will do. God bless you,” he wrote.