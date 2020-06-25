Categories
News

Charles Idahosa Dumps APC, Says PDP A More Organised Party

Chief Charles Idahosa, a former Commissioner for Information in Edo State has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Idahosa, obtained the PDP membership card at his ward in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area on Tuesday.

.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Speaking in telephone interview with Daily Independent, Idahosa, a founding member of the PDP said having experienced both political parties, he has realised that the PDP is more organised and democratic than the APC.

Buy Android phones online at Jumia. Discover the latest collection of smartphones with Android OS at the best prices in Nigeria. Cash on delivery!

He also commended the National leadership of the PDP over the manner it amicably resolved the crisis in the Edo state chapter of the party, saying the party will go into Thursday’s governorship primary as a united entity.

Trending Now!  Martins Idakpini: Lance Corporal Blasts Buratai Over Incessant Killings

Source:- Independent ng

Leave a Reply

Discover Express products online at Jumia Nigeria. Explore a great selection of genuine Express at the best price in Nigeria ✓ Price in Naira ✓ 

Products with Jumia Express logo are items stocked and warehouse by Jumia, it ensures fast shipment and quick delivery. CLICK HERE TO SHOP!