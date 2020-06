Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has commisserated with the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi over the death of his elder brother, Charles(Dede) Amaechi.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt today, Governor Wike described the demise of the deceased as a great loss not only to the family but the entire State.

He prayed God to grant the Minister and his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

