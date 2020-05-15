Chanterboy – “Turn Off The Light”

CHANTERBOY – “TURN OF THE LIGHT“… Despite the global lockdown which made chanterboy a bit calm, Chanterboy decided not to wasting no time in 2020 as his set to drop it back to back for his fans. His previous single was ‘RACE’ in OCTOBER 2019 an Afro sensational song with great message that went across the African region and is now releasing ‘TURN OFF THE LIGHT ’.

“TURN OF THE LIGHT“, an R&B track with heavy pop influences, the song is centered around pillow talk and modern-day love with lyrics that exposes Chanterboy flirty side, laced with his soothing voice.

This song is a myriad of emotions that come with loving someone and navigating a happy relationship as a whole. This was produced by SUKEEZ–

Follow Chanterboy below

Instagram/Twitter @ichanterboy

