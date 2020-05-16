Categories
Chantaman – “True Lies”

Music being a veritable tool has been used by great legends to champion the course for better governance in a bid to ensuring that the needs and aspirations of the people are met. Once again, CHANTAMAN “a vibrant Nigerian Afropop, Reggae/Dancehall singer” belts out this brand new tune on Stories riddim, aptly titled “True Lies“, which specifically addresses African leaders on the need to fulfill the promises made during pre election campaigns.

After the huge success of past releases like ‘STREET ANTHEM‘ & ‘LIVING IN LOVE’, this conscious song (TRUE LIES) is set to awaken the spirit, body & soul and Ginger the average Nigerian to wake up and make the ‘public office holder’ accountable for their deeds while in office. According to CHANTAMAN “It must never be business as usual.”

Listen to Chantaman new release – “True Lies” below

Also watch and Enjoy the video for the song below

