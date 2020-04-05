Chadian Troops Blow Hot, Free Nigerian Soldiers In Boko Haram Captivity, Kill 100 Terrorists

The Chadian troops have again dealt a major blow on Boko Haram insurgents.

This followed the killing of 100 of its members in Magumeri, a local government in the northern part of Borno.

Borno is the major hotbed of Boko Haram crisis in Nigeria.

According to West Africa Reporters on Sunday, Nigerian soldiers in the sect’s captivity were freed.

It quoted sources from the Lake Chad region as saying the Chadian soldiers are hitting the Boko Haram insurgents hard.

It said the insurgents were fleeing and that President Idriss Déby has been moving around in a chopper to monitor Boko Haram destruction.

Deby ordered the operation after the terror group killled over 90 soldiers in Boma nearly two weeks ago.

He called it the worst attack ever on the country’s military and vowed to ensure the crush of Boko Haram around the Lake Chad region.

There are over 20 villages in the area.

On Saturday, the Chadian soldiers destroyed the sect’s bases, killed several insurgents and recovered hundreds of weapons.