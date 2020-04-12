Cazorla picks Chukwueze fastest player

VILLARREAL midfielder Santi Cazorla has named Nigeria national-teamer Samuel Chukwueze as the fastest player he has shared a pitch with in his career.

The Spaniard spent six years at the Emirates Stadium, where he played with Theo Walcott, who was acknowledged by FIFA to be the fastest player in the world when he was at his prime.

Chukwueze is one of the brightest young talents in Spain and being nominated for the Kopa Trophy, Golden Boy and CAF Youth Player of the Year buttress the fact.

An inverted winger, the Super Eagles rising star has been described as a pacy winger with an eye for goal.

In an Instagram question and answer session for La Liga published by The Boot Room, Cazorla was asked who he thought was the fastest player he had shared a pitch with and he answered ‘Chukwueze’.

Having missed out on his signature in 2016 prior to his move to Villarreal, Arsenal are among the English teams keeping tabs on the Diamond Academy product ahead of the summer transfer window.

