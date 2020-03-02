CATHOLIC BISHOPS TO BUHARI: Those who fail to protect God’s children are as evil as those killing them

Catholic bishops have declared to the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari that the killing of God’s children is evil, likewise the failure to protect innocent people from the relentless attacks by Boko Haram insurgents.
The Catholic Bishops made the declaration on Sunday
when they took to the streets in their numbers in Abuja to protest the
serial killings of Nigerians by Boko Haram terrorists and kidnappers.
Archbishop
Augustine Akubueze, the President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of
Nigeria said that Nigerians were tired of the serial claims by Buhari’s
government that Boko Haram, which had continued to kill innocent
Nigerians, had been technically defeated.
Akubueze who led the
protesters including members of their congregations, all dressed in
black, on a peaceful march from the Ecumenical Centre to the Our Lady
Queen of Nigeria in Area 3, accused the Federal Government of being
insensitive to the plights of victims of insurgency.
He said, “The
killing of God’s children is evil; the failure to protect innocent
people from the relentless attacks is evil, the lack of prosecution of
terrorists is evil, our government’s response to terrorist attack is,
for lack of better words, far below average.
“There
have been too many mass burials, too many kidnappings of
schoolchildren, travelers, invasion of people’s homes, invasion of
sacred places like churches, mosques, seminaries.
“Your silence is
sowing and breeding seeds of mistrust and the longer it stays this way,
the more you lose those who could have given you the benefit of the
doubt. As things stand now, it appears only a few Nigerians can defend
you with reasons, only a few Nigerians can argue that your silence is
not an endorsement of the barbaric actions of the terrorists and
criminals.
“We cannot understand why the government’s reaction to
the beheading of Rev. Lawan Andimi (Michika LG CAN chairman) has not
shown that there is going to be any consequences for those responsible.
“Nigerians
are tired of reading of such killings as that of an orphan seminarian
who was just 18 years old and of a young wife and mother. Nigerians are
tired of hearing of the inexcusable actions of the government in their
response to these and many other sad cases.
“As we match, pray and
protest today, we want all Catholics in Nigeria not to be hopeless, we
want Catholics and other well-meaning patriotic Nigerians to stand
together and fight this terrorism.”
The post CATHOLIC BISHOPS TO BUHARI: Those who fail to protect God’s children are as evil as those killing them appeared first on Breaking Times.