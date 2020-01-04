Carnival calabar preaches humanity

With Okorie Uguru

Mixing the concept of human existence and relationship with feel good street revelry doesn’t look like a good idea. One needs a kind of somber atmosphere for introspection and soul searching while the other is about letting out steam and allow party atmosphere take over.

Destination Cross River has become a kind of annual pilgrimage for many. The tourism offerings give visitors the opportunity to unwind and rejuvenate for a new.

However, the organizers of Carnival Calabar have succeeded in creating not just an entertainment spectacle, but the opportunity to discuss issues of global importance.

Carnival Calabar has moved from being an entertainment spectacle but has become a platform to inform and an educate.

Speaking on this, the Chairman, Cross River State Carnival Commission, Mr. Gabe Onah, said: “Carnival Calabar ignites and galvanizes itself into a beauty that informs, educates and entertains the world.

These glamorous and generous displays of creativity in all aspects of the performing arts owe all to the properly thought out themes which the leadership of the state government, the governor, spend several hours of labour to come up with.

Themes that would resonate with the state, national and regional as well as global needs and challenges as the guiding philosophy to give direction to the bands in engaging the elements of theatre.”

This year witnessed another burst of revelry mixed with creativity. The message is brought to the fore through the bursts of creativity from the bands.

The theme for this year is ‘Humanity’. All the bands created their floats and dance to rhyme with the theme. The dance and costumes were created to go with the theme.

On hand to flag off Africa’s biggest street party on Saturday, December 28 was the Cross River State governor. He used the opportunity to talk about the concept of humanity and why it is important to focus on it.

He said: “If goods and services can move across the world, the world would be globalized, the extreme poverty reduced.

If goods and services can be allowed to move from one continent to another, why then is the movement of people restricted.

“Perhaps if I have not passed any message, the strongest message is that humanity is the strongest religion that the mankind must adopt.

It is not in the Bible or Koran that if one knows that his or her neighbour has not eaten, you should share your piece of food with him or her.

“If you practise humanity, you will know that the poor man besides you whose child cannot go to school should be helped out. ”.

After cutting the tape, Ayade and his wife, Dr. Linda Ayade, took to the street with dance moves. Around him were the Cross River State Deputy Governor, Professor Evara Esu, the state’s former first lady, Mrs. Onari Duke, and other dignitaries who were equally in carnival mood.

Some Nollywood stars were also on hand to add more glitz to the revelry. They included Monalisa Chinda, Mr. Desmond Eliot, Francis Duru and many others.

The Governor Band, a non-competing band, was the first to hit the street. Other bands: Bayside, Freedom, Masta Blasta, Passion 4 and Seagull later followed. The excitement was palpable.

There were restrictions on key streets in and out of Calabar metropolis. As it has become the ritual annually, visitors and residents of Calabar massed along the streets to watch the carnival.

From the 11-11 Roundabout through the Bogobiri area of the first adjudication point by the Mary Slessor statue. For more than 14 hours, the whole of Calabar metropolis turned into one huge party hall. The huge number on the streets tells the entire story.

At the end of the long hours of performances on the streets, Passion Four and Freedom bands emerge as joint winners. They were followed by Seagull Band in second position, while the Bayside Band of ex-Governor Donald Duke came third.

Despite the long hours on the streets, people were still in party mood and trooped out the international carnival at U.J. Esuene Stadium.

The international carnival, a brain child of Governor Ayade had 32 countries in attendance. They included Mexico, Ghana, The Gambia, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil, Egypt, Russia, Bangladesh, Botswana, Tanzania, Chile, Indonesia, Vietnam, Lithuania, Swaziland, Lesotho and many others.

One major country that was conspicuously absent was South Africa. In the past, South Africa used to come with two or more troupes.

There was no representation this time. Many believe it was still the fallout of the xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa last September. All the presentations by different countries in attendance were exciting.

The people of Cross River have mastered the art of organizing seamless carnivals. This year’s was another proof of this.

