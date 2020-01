Cardi B took to Instagram on New Year’s Eve to list what she accomplished over the last decade.

She wrote: “2010 I was fresh outta high school. I stop going to

college stripped 6 nights a week till I got my own studio apartment in

the BX. Im ending the decade with a lot accomplishment in my career.

Owning properties including my dream home with a beautiful family and

lots more in 2020…

“Moral of the story is BIT** BE PATIENT.. It took me ten whole years bit**”

Share on: WhatsApp

Please follow and like us: 0

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like this: Like Loading...