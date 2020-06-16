Cardi B Appreciates Nigerians For Voting For Her At The NET Class Of 2020 Awards

Cardi B is has shown her appreciation to Nigerians for voted for her in the just-concluded The NET Honours Class of 2020 awards.

The rapper was nominated for the ‘Most Popular Female Foreign Celebrity’ category alongside the likes of Nicki Minaj, Beyonce, Rihanna, and Kim Kardashian.

And the Bardi Gang all over the world did their thing to make sure that their queen emerged the winner.

The rapper then retweeted the news, and captioned the post “Thank you Naija,”

