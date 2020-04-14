CAN demands re-opening of churches

Chris Oji, Enugu

THE Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called for the re-opening of worship centres in the face of the coronavirus disease.

The Christian body expressed concern over the shutdown of churches as part of measures to checkmate the spread of the global disease.

The CAN in the South-East came up to say that the Church should not remain closed forever as it remained a place of hope for the people as every other solution to the pandemic seemed elusive.

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists on Monday by the CAN Chairman, South-East, Bishop Dr. Goddy Okafor.

