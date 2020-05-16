Cambodia Says It Is COVID-19 Free, Maintains Lockdown Measures

A man rides his motorcycle loaded with bananas in Phnom Penh on May 14, 2020.

TANG CHHIN Sothy / AFP

Southeast Asian nation, Cambodia says it has discharged its last COVID-19 patient, Aljazeera reported on Saturday.

Quoting the country’s health ministry, the report said the last patient, a 36-year-old woman from Cambodia’s northwest Banteay Meanchey province, was on Saturday released from the Khmer Soviet Friendship Hospital in the capital, Phnom Penh, and was presented to the media in a live stream on Saturday.

The country, with a population of 16 million, now reportedly has zero cases of the deadly virus.

The Cambodian government, however, urged continued vigilance against COVID-19 and said it would not ease restrictions, which means schools will continue to be closed and border entry checks and quarantines will remain fastidious, the Aljazeera report noted.

Cambodia has reported 122 coronavirus and no deaths from COVID-19.

“We think that most of the cases, generally, are imported, so we must be careful with all checkpoints at the border, at airports, at ports, at land checkpoints,” Cambodia’s Health Minister, Mam Bunheng, said on Saturday.

“People who travel from abroad must have a certificate confirming that they don’t have COVID-19. Only then would we allow them in, and once they are in, they will be quarantined for another 14 days.”

