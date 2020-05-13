CACOVID: Restoring hope to communities in a time of crisis

The Private Sector Coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID) was initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on behalf of the Bankers’ Committee, manufacturers, real sector operators among others to support Federal Government’s efforts at tackling Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Nigeria. The group has raised over N27.1 billion from contributors since the project was launched in March. It is now overseeing the distribution of essential food items to over 1.7 million homes and building of isolation centres in many states of the federation, writes COLLINS NWEZE.

A large part of the world population including top business leaders never saw the devastating effect of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the global economy coming. And it is easy to overlook their error.

But business leaders will have no excuse for not caring for the most vulnerable groups and those infected with the virus.

That was while everyone was excited when the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in collaboration with the Bankers’ Committee, commercial banks and leading private sector operators to inaugurate the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) in March.

The CACOVID has as at April 23, raised N27.1 billion from contributors cut across several sectors of the economy.

The coalition was formed to support the government is tackling the pandemic by providing medical facilities to states to cater for those affected by the virus and also provide palliatives and other essential items to the vulnerable within the society.

The interventions are to help the government in addressing hunger and other economic effects of the pandemic but will not hinder the coalition’s ongoing effort to contain the spread of the virus through the training of medical personnel, the establishment of isolation centres, procurement of medical kits, and so on.

Combating COVID-19

Nigeria reported its index coronavirus case on February 27. In the time since 4,641 confirmed 150 deaths and 902 recoveries as of May 12. The numbers are projected to rise, then flatten, as more testing and treatment centres are made available across the country.

With some of the country’s major cities implementing total lockdowns in a bid to halt new infections, tens of millions of Nigerians have been forced to stay indoors for the collective good of all. This enforcement raises the question, ‘What does this mean for the most vulnerable in Nigeria?’

With lockdowns still enforced in many states of the federation, palliatives distribution remains a top agenda for the CACOVID.

The coalition is distributing food items including rice, garri, beans, noodles, and more to reach at least 1.7 million Nigerians who are in need. The target spend for this scheme is about N15 billion to N20 billion.

According to the group, the foods are all packaged in 10kg bags of rice, 5kg bags of garri, two cartons of noodles, 3 to 5kg of sugar, 1kg bag of salt, pasta and more, all heavily branded with CACOVID per the World Food Programme minimum which is about 20 to 22kg.

The CACOVID is also working closely with the 774 Local government areas across the country where its partners were assigned to deliver relief materials to targeted households.

The group is also building several isolation centres in different states including Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Borno and Enugu as well as FCT, while renovations of hospitals and medical supplies are being carried out in other states.

In an Instagram post, the group said that brick by brick, pillar by pillar, the Lagos Isolation centre in Yaba is being put together. It said the construction at the site has seen a lot of progress and that work is ongoing steadfastly to set up more isolation centres across the nation as the group tackles the pandemic head-on.

Analysts said global pandemics have been a constant companion through humanity’s journey. The AIDS pandemic has been a steady fixture in the world since the 1970s.

There has also been a virulent strain of the Sars-COV virus family among others but COVID-19 has forced the world into a very costly holiday.

Tackling COVID-19 pandemic requires so much resources and commitment from the government and private sectors.

The coalition is to mobilise private sector thought leadership and resources, increase general public awareness, provide fully-equipped healthcare facilities to respond to the crisis as well as support government initiatives.

The CACOVID has since gone ahead to collaborate with government at all levels, providing direct support to the health ministry’s ability to adequately respond to the pandemic.

Aside from raising over N27.1 billion, CACOVID has begun erecting isolation and treatment centres in all the geo-political zones in Nigeria. Furthermore, the Coalition has been undertaking aggressive awareness and education campaigns to get buy-in and ultimately, prevent the spread of the virus among individuals.

A representative of the coalition and CEO of Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe mentioned that “CACOVID’s primary goal is to save lives and minimise fatalities as much as is humanly possible.

In line with this mission, CACOVID has begun to face the pressing concerns of an increasingly restless public.

As some of the country’s major cities round up the fourth week of lockdown, about 1.7 million vulnerable people stand to get relief in the form of food items distributed by CACOVID’s operations committee.

Wigwe laid out CACOVID’s approach to combating the virus, saying, “It was clear from the beginning that no institution can do it alone, so we solicit everybody’s cooperation in tackling this scourge.

While several measures are being taken to stop the spread, including lockdowns and, social and physical distancing, there is the need to address the hunger.

How do we cater for the feeding needs of the people if the measures put in place are to be effective?” Wigwe also touched on the thought leadership aspect of the plan which is to tackle the post-pandemic impact of COVID-19.

Wigwe explained the modalities to be adopted in getting the relief materials to the targeted households, pointing out that distribution will take a bottom-up approach.

The Coalition will leverage its network to reach all 774 local government areas and will assign its partners to oversee the delivery of these materials.

There is a valid reason to believe that the palliatives would reach all intended beneficiaries, as one of the members of the coalition, The Aliko Dangote Foundation, has helped in food distribution in several vulnerable states in Nigeria and indeed, Africa.

Dangote Group President Aliko Dangote explained that the coalition was going to feed five per cent of Nigeria’s estimated 200 million population, is 10 million people.

Other stakeholders have expressed concern about the lack of funding, as an estimated N23 billion will be needed to adequately cater to the feeding needs of Nigerians through the projected containment period.

With the amount of money already committed to the construction of isolation centres and the procurement of medical equipment, there remains a huge funding gap if the needs of Nigerians are to be met.

In addition to providing isolation centres across the country, and training of medical personnel for speedy testing, the group has ordered for 250,000 supplies for tests and another 150,000 extraction kits to fast-track molecular testing for the deadly coronavirus.

The coalition’s communication team has also been at the forefront of the development and deployment of aggressive communication and behaviour change campaigns, to aid fast-track public buy-in of the measures like lockdown, social and physical distancing necessary to curb the spread of the deadly disease.

Beyond COVID-19

Speaking about the future, post-pandemic, and the recovery path from these difficult times, Wigwe acknowledged that, “a lot of businesses have been badly affected and economies have been disrupted.” How then do we get them back to life after we might have defeated the coronavirus?

Banks and lending institutions are key to a successful come back from this devastation. Stimulus packages will be necessary to inject life back into ailing businesses as the world recovers from the impact of this tragedy.

The commendable work done by the coalition thus far coupled with the fact that several members of CACOVID are key players in the Nigerian financial sector means that the country as a collective will be keen to see what post-pandemic packages would be unveiled to jumpstart the economy and restore normalcy to business operations.

The country’s collective experience with the coalition so far invites confidence. The hope is that this confidence will be rightly rewarded.

It added that the Enugu Isolation Centre has joined the growing list of CACOVID’s quarantine set up across the nation. It is equipped with essential facilities to help contain the spread of the pandemic.

The coalition has donated 100 beds and its accessories to the Enugu State Government to help fight COVID-19.

Speaking at the handover of the materials to Enugu State Government, member representative of CACOVID, Mrs. Chiaka Mbagwu, said the Coalition donated the beds and other accessories to assist the state government to equip its isolation and treatment centres, to enable them to accommodate more COVID-19 patients.

She said the materials at the facilities would go a long way in serving the public and urged the state government to ensure that the citizenry benefited from the facility.

She said Enugu State government had done well in equipping this Diagnostic Centre and CACOVID came in to support and add to what the state has already done.

Also, a 66-bed capacity Isolation Centre fully refurbished and equipped by the Private Sector Coalition against Covid-19 (CACOVID), to serve as a receiving facility for individuals that test positive for Covid-19, has been commissioned in Kano State.

The facility, which is situated at Abubakar Imam Urology Centre, is one of the six isolation facilities being put in place in the state, to complement the on-going efforts by both the federal and state governments to accommodate the rising cases of Covid-19 patients, who require isolation in the state.

Apart from the physical reconditioning of the building of the centre, CACOVID also provided a new set of hospital beds, air-conditioners, refrigerators, and other medical accessories, as well as recreation and sporting facilities, including Table Tennis.

Speaking before handing over the donated Centre to the state government, Abdulkadir Sidi, representative of the Chairperson of Dangote Foundation, Aliko Dangote, who performed the presentation on behalf of CACOVID, disclosed that the gesture was part of an on-going intervention by the partners geared at assisting the government to confront the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

