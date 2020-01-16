By Adding APC’s Uzodinma Rejected Votes The Total No. Of Votes Is Now More Than Accredited Voters In Imo State

The Maths didn’t just add up this time. I think the Supreme court has a lot of explanations to do on this ruling.

Channels TV made a revelation today about the Imo election ruling by the supreme court as the new total number of votes is now more than the accredited voters in Imo state.

How come?

It was learnt that 86 polling units were cancelled in the last Imo election, and the supreme court said that the nullified polling units can’t be cancelled and their votes should be added, which led to APC, Hope Uzodinma emerging the winner.

But now when the counted vote from the 86 polling units were now added to previous total votes it’s now more than the total accredited voters with more hundred thousand votes.

God… Wetin dey Imocate na?

See what Channels TV aired this morning:-

