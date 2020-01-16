Four agents of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) who sold the ePINS for the ongoing 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)/Direct Entry (DE) registrations above the stipulated amount, have been arrested by the examination body.

The suspects who have also been suspended were identified as Abdulrazak Adiza, Mathew Joe, Obekee Godday and Inyang Patrick.

JAMB’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin who confirmed the arrest said the cost of the ePINs is N3500 while that of the reading text is N500. He averred that any outlet caught selling the ePINS higher than the prescribed amount would be sanctioned immediately.

Benjamin said;

”It has come to the knowledge of the Board that agents of certain registered sale outlets are vending the JAMB Registration ePINs at a cost higher than the prescribed fee. “On Wednesday, January 15, 2020, one Amodu Friday was apprehended vending the ePINs above the regulated fee. Investigations also revealed that he was actually issuing receipts covering the regulated fee but collecting higher. This is a clear instance of criminality.”

The post BUSTED!!! Man Lands In Police Net For JAMB Fraud appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...