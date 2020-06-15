Burna Boy Shares Fela’s Handwritten Letter, Sends Message To Black People Around The World

Sensational award-winning singer Burna Boy has shared a never seen handwritten of Fela and also a message for black people around the world.

Burna Boy who is a solid advocate for African unity took to his Instagram page to share a rare handwritten letter of the late King of Afrobeat, Fela Kuti. In the letter which was addressed to black people, Fela had urged black people to focus and channel their energy to a point that would push Africa towards progress.

While sharing the photo, the self-acclaimed African Giant dropped his own message for blacks. He repasted his mum’s speech during the BET awards reminding blacks that they are first Africa before anything else. He wrote: “A Handwritten letter by the Pioneer Fela Kuti. – My thoughts: All black people please remember that you were AFRICANS before you became anything else. Giants, Royalty! …. let us also remember that we’re all we’ve got, let’s all set new goals because “AFRICA MUST UNITE” ?? #blacklivesmatter – –

