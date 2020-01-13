Burna Boy Delivers Epic Performance In The Rain At A Show In Abidjan || See Video

Burna Boy’s performance at a show in Abidjan is probably one of the iconic performances we would see this year.

Burna Boy continues to prove that he is one of the best performers in the continent. The African Giant as he is fondly called took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself performing in the rain while his fans cheered him on. Undeterred by the rain, the singer continued to perform delivering insane dance moves for his fans. They cheered the singer and had flashlights fill the entire area to support him.

See the video below;

