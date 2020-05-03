Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid…. Which Of These Artistes Has The Best International Feature ?

It Is What It Is… Between These Three Nigerian’s Giant; Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid… Who Has The Best International Feature?

Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid are the three Nigerian artistes that are currently making us proud at the International scene. These artistes has kept us on the world map and are still selling/pushing our sound to the world. They have worked with different International music artistes be it A, B, C list act and come out successful. Burna Boy was on Jorja Smith’s ‘Be Honest‘, Dave’s ‘Location‘ and Stormzy’s ‘Own It‘ with Ed Sheeran to mention a few. Davido also featured on Cassanova’s ‘2AM‘, Russ’ ‘All I Want‘ and Chris Brown’s “Lower Body” to mention a few. Then Wizkid was on Tinie Tempah’s “Mamacita“, MHD’s ‘Bella‘, Akon’s ‘Escape‘, Skepta’s ‘Bad Energy‘, Krepta & Kona’s ‘G Love‘, Kranium ‘Can’t Believe‘ with TY Dolla $ign, Beyonce’s ‘Brown Skin Girl‘ and Drake’s ‘One Dance‘ to mention a few.

Just to settle score… Which Artiste Has The Best International Feature… Burna Boy, Davido or Wizkid?

Tell us the best in the comment section below…

