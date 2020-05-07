Categories
Bundesliga returns May 16

German Football Association has confirmed the Bundesliga will return on May 16.

The league was suspended in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic on March 13.

DFL CEO Christian Seifert confirms in a press conference that the plan for the Bundesliga is to resume playing on May 16th.

However the games will be played behind closed-doors with fans watching from home to contain spread of the virus.

Clubs have been informed of the date and can begin to ramp up training in preparation.

 

Below is the list of fixtures

Dortmund vs. Schalke

Leipzig vs. Freiburg

Hoffenheim vs. Hertha BSC

Fortuna vs. Paderborn

Augsburg vs. Wolfsburg

Eintracht vs. Gladbach

 

Sunday fixtures:

Köln vs. Mainz

Union Berlin vs. Bayern

 

Monday fixtures:

Werder Bremen vs. Leverkusen

