Bulama named APC Nat’l sec as NWC member kicks

By Tony Akowe, Abuja

Arch. Waziri Bulama has been named the new National Secretary by the National Working Committee(NWC) of the All Progressives Congress(APC).

He was named during a stormy NWC meeting with the National Vice Chairman North East, Comrade Salihu Mustapha, insisting the announcement should not be made after a motion to that effect was reportedly moved by the National Legal Adviser, Barrister Ogala.

The incident created tension, leading to a marching match during the meeting.

Mustapha, who stormed out of the meeting, however told reporters that Oshiomhole was not qualified to preside over the NWC meeting following a court order on his suspension by the party in his state.

He threatened to drag Oshiomhole to the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agents should he continue to preside over any meeting without vacating the order legally suspending him from the party.

Detail shortly…

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...