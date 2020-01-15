Bulama is APC National Secretary

By Tony Akowe, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday got a new National Secretary – Waziri Bulama.

But the party’s National Vice Chairman (Northeast), Mustapha Salihu, objected to the process that produced Bulama.

He accused the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) of not following due process.

Salihu said Oshiomhole allegedly imposed Bulama, who was Deputy Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council on his zone after they had resolved to micro-zone the position to Borno and Yobe states.

The zonal caucus of the party, on Monday, said it was micro-zoning the office of the National Secretary, which had been vacant since the exit of Mai Mala Buni, to the two state.

Salihu, who is the front runner for the position, contested the position at the party’s national convention before stepping down in the last minute.

He hails from Borno State.

Other aspirants for the position are: pioneer Secretary under Chief Bisi Akande, Tijani Tumsa and Director-General of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr. Dauda Abari, both from Yobe State.

The motion to adopt Bulama as National Secretary was reportedly moved by the National Legal Adviser, Babatunde Ogala, and was duly seconded and adopted.

But Salihu, who was part of the meeting, was reportedly displeased.

He accused Oshiomhole of dropping the name of the President to push his agenda through.

Salihu said allowing Bulama to become APC National Secretary would amount to denying Yobe State a seat in the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

Salihu said: “We have taken this for too long because we have advice from our elders, but the illegality knows no bound. The man will dream of an agenda and come and pass it…”

Efforts to get official reactions from the party were unsuccessful last night.

In response to a text message from The Nation, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, replied: “I will reach you people shortly.”

He later told our reporter that since the matter was personal and not on NWC, he would not comment on it.

