Buhari’s Spokesman, Garba Shehu Caught Kneeling Before Atiku (Photo)

A photograph has surfaced online of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu kneeling before Atiku Abubakar, former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate.

Shehu was seen kneeling before Atiku at the wedding of former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Chairman, Nuhu Ribadu’s son in Abuja, over the weekend.

It was however not clear if something transpired between Shehu and the former Vice President or the gesture was just an act of respect.

The photo w

