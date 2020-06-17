Buhari’s Minister Fashola Reacts To Naira Marley Saga

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has reacted to the controversy surrounding musician Naira Marley and a private airline operator, Executive Jets Services Limited.

The minister said he has not travelled out of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, since March 22.

Recall that a letter written by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Executive Jets Services Limited, Sam Iwuajoku, had mentioned Fashola’s name over circumstances surrounding a Lagos-Abuja-flight operated on Saturday.

The incident led to the suspension of the airline by the Federal Government for flying a musician, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, and his team to Abuja to attend a concert.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika had announced the suspension during a Presidential Task Force briefing in Abuja on Monday.

Subsequently, the Chairman of the airline wrote a letter of apology to Sirika saying he gave the approval for the flight thinking the passenger was Fashola.

Reacting in a statement on Tuesday, Fashola’s Special Adviser on Communications, Hakeem Bello, said, “The attention of the Office of the Honourable Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola SAN, has been drawn to a letter signed by the Chairman/CEO of Executive Jets Services Limited, Dr Sam Iwuajoku concerning a flight it operated to Abuja last weekend.

“For purposes of clarity and in order to set the records straight, the Hon. Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola SAN, has not travelled out of Abuja since March 22, 2020, when he returned there after an inspection tour of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway construction work and a visit to Lagos, before the lockdown.

“The decision of the Hon. Minister not to travel was taken in strict compliance with the Federal Government’s ban on inter-state travels as part of efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is therefore ridiculous for Dr Iwuajoku to attempt to link the Hon. Minister with any non-compliant flight.”

