Buhari’s Govt Gives Update On Reopening Of Schools Amid Coronavirus

The Federal Government has maintained that all schools across the country shall remain closed as part of efforts to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

This was restated by Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education in a circular signed by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Sonny Echono.

Adamu warned against resumption of schools at all level, stressing that they remained closed.

In the circular entitled: “Management of Coronavirus Pandemic,” the Minister urged Nigerians to ignore fake news making the rounds on resumption of schools

The circular reads: “Further to our earlier circular, FME/PSE/HE/1041/C 1/Vol.1/137 of 19th March, 2020, this is to confirm that all schools shall remain closed as we monitor developments on the containment of COVID-19.

“This is without prejudice to officers on essential services and other operational exigencies as may be determined by the chief executive of each institution.

“All chief executives and other stakeholders are to ignore ‘fake news’ on the subject matter in the social media as the situation is under constant review and any decision on the resumption shall be conveyed through the appropriate channels.“

The Education Ministry sent the circular to the Executive Secretaries, National Universities Commission, NUC; National Board for Technical Education, NBTE; National Commission for Colleges of Education, NCCE, and the Director, Basic and Secondary Education, BSE.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 in Nigeria, federal government had placed a ban on social gathering.

The directive had led to the closure of schools across the country.

As at Sunday night, Nigeria has a total of 4399 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

This followed confirmation of 248 new cases by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

