Buhari’s Children Have Right To Use Presidential Jet (Garba Shehu)

The Presidency, yesterday , declared that there

was nothing wrong in President Muhammadu

Buhari’ s last daughter , Hanan , flying the

presidential jet , having been given the all – clear

by the National Security Adviser (NSA ), Major

General Babagana Mongonu (rtd ) .

Miss Buhari ’ s visit to Bauchi on the

Presidential jet had triggered a Twitter storm ,

with most Nigerians condemning the use of the

Nigerian Air Force craft for “ personal use” and

questioning Buhari’ s integrity.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP ) has said

that President Muhammadu Buhari directly

abused his office and exhibited the worst form

of corruption by detailing the officially

restricted presidential jet to chauffeur his

daughter , for a private photography event .

The party described the action as “ provocative ,

condemnable , completely improper and an

unpardonable slap on the sensibilities of

millions of Nigerians , particularly , the youths ,

who look up to Mr . President for integrity,

uprightness and respect for rules .

But, the Presidency defended the development

via the Presidential spokesman , Garba Shehu.

Shehu, a Senior Special Assistant on Media and

Publicity , told The Guardian that the

President ’ s daughter , a member of the First

Family , belonged to the group of special

Nigerians entitled to fly the jet .

He said : “ It ’ s true that a member of the First

Family was flown to Bauchi , Thursday, on a

mission duly authorised . There is nothing

wrong there. It wasn ’ t an impromptu or

improper trip , as it followed normal

procedure …

“ The normal practice , in existence for a long

time , is that the Presidential Air fleet is

available to the President and the First Family

and four others . These four are the Vice

President , the Senate President , the Speaker

and any other person( s ) so permitted by the

President …”

Buhari’ s last daughter , Hanan Muhammadu

Buhari upon arrival at the Sir Abubakar

Tafawa Balewa International Airport , was

picked up in a convoy of about 15 vehicles

heading to the Government House.

Bauchi Emirate , in a colourful display , had

reeled out its cultural architecture for the

President ’ s daughter ’ s photography project .

The Head of research in the Palace of Dr.

Rilwanu Adamu Suleiman, Alhaji Ado Dan Rimi

( Wakilin Tarihi ) said Hanan was in the state

for a personal visit .

Ado , who conducted and organised the

emergency cultural display , said Hanan was in

the Palace for her photography project after her

graduation from a London university .

In 2019 , the President ’ s daughter was said to

have graduated with a first class in

photography from Ravensbourne University ,

London and was said to be writing her project

on Northern culture .

He said : “ She is undertaking her project , while

focusing on our cultural Durbar . She requested

for three horses, but we prepared 12 well –

decorated horses for her. I was part of those

that conducted her round in horse racing and

dancing, while she was taking pictures of the

event organised within the Palace .

“ Though the Durbar is an occasional event

done a day after Sallah every year, the Emir

can order for its display for a very important

persons, and you know President Buhari’ s

daughter is also an important person. ”

Hanan was said to have selected three northern

states of Bauchi , Kano and Katsina as her scope

of study . She left shortly after her assignment .

The PDP, in a statement , yesterday held

that the development is a strong pointer to the

recklessness that pervades the Buhari

Presidency, and the indefensible annexation of

the national assets and resources for illegal

private use.

According to the party : “ It is even most

appalling that instead of apologising to

Nigerians , the Buhari Presidency, in its

arrogance , is resorting to falsehood and trying

to justify the inexcusable .

“ Our party holds that Mr . President should

apologise for approving that his daughter uses

the presidential jet just for the purpose

of allegedly taking photographs in a Durbar

event in Bauchi State .

“ Perhaps, the Buhari Presidency forgot that it is

public knowledge that the Presidential fleet can

only be authorised for use by the President , the

First Lady , Vice President , Senate President ,

Speaker of the House of Representatives , the

Chief Justice of Nigeria , former Presidents,

Presidential delegation and no one else , ” the

statement added .

