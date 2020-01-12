Buhari’s Children Have Right To Use Presidential Jet (Garba Shehu)

The Presidency, yesterday , declared that there
was nothing wrong in President Muhammadu
Buhari’ s last daughter , Hanan , flying the
presidential jet , having been given the all – clear
by the National Security Adviser (NSA ), Major
General Babagana Mongonu (rtd ) .
Miss Buhari ’ s visit to Bauchi on the
Presidential jet had triggered a Twitter storm ,
with most Nigerians condemning the use of the
Nigerian Air Force craft for “ personal use” and
questioning Buhari’ s integrity.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP ) has said
that President Muhammadu Buhari directly
abused his office and exhibited the worst form
of corruption by detailing the officially
restricted presidential jet to chauffeur his
daughter , for a private photography event .
The party described the action as “ provocative ,
condemnable , completely improper and an
unpardonable slap on the sensibilities of
millions of Nigerians , particularly , the youths ,
who look up to Mr . President for integrity,
uprightness and respect for rules .
But, the Presidency defended the development
via the Presidential spokesman , Garba Shehu.
Shehu, a Senior Special Assistant on Media and
Publicity , told The Guardian that the
President ’ s daughter , a member of the First
Family , belonged to the group of special
Nigerians entitled to fly the jet .
He said : “ It ’ s true that a member of the First
Family was flown to Bauchi , Thursday, on a
mission duly authorised . There is nothing
wrong there. It wasn ’ t an impromptu or
improper trip , as it followed normal
procedure …
“ The normal practice , in existence for a long
time , is that the Presidential Air fleet is
available to the President and the First Family
and four others . These four are the Vice
President , the Senate President , the Speaker
and any other person( s ) so permitted by the
President …”
Buhari’ s last daughter , Hanan Muhammadu
Buhari upon arrival at the Sir Abubakar
Tafawa Balewa International Airport , was
picked up in a convoy of about 15 vehicles
heading to the Government House.
Bauchi Emirate , in a colourful display , had
reeled out its cultural architecture for the
President ’ s daughter ’ s photography project .
The Head of research in the Palace of Dr.
Rilwanu Adamu Suleiman, Alhaji Ado Dan Rimi
( Wakilin Tarihi ) said Hanan was in the state
for a personal visit .
Ado , who conducted and organised the
emergency cultural display , said Hanan was in
the Palace for her photography project after her
graduation from a London university .
In 2019 , the President ’ s daughter was said to
have graduated with a first class in
photography from Ravensbourne University ,
London and was said to be writing her project
on Northern culture .
He said : “ She is undertaking her project , while
focusing on our cultural Durbar . She requested
for three horses, but we prepared 12 well –
decorated horses for her. I was part of those
that conducted her round in horse racing and
dancing, while she was taking pictures of the
event organised within the Palace .
“ Though the Durbar is an occasional event
done a day after Sallah every year, the Emir
can order for its display for a very important
persons, and you know President Buhari’ s
daughter is also an important person. ”
Hanan was said to have selected three northern
states of Bauchi , Kano and Katsina as her scope
of study . She left shortly after her assignment .
The PDP, in a statement , yesterday held
that the development is a strong pointer to the
recklessness that pervades the Buhari
Presidency, and the indefensible annexation of
the national assets and resources for illegal
private use.
According to the party : “ It is even most
appalling that instead of apologising to
Nigerians , the Buhari Presidency, in its
arrogance , is resorting to falsehood and trying
to justify the inexcusable .
“ Our party holds that Mr . President should
apologise for approving that his daughter uses
the presidential jet just for the purpose
of allegedly taking photographs in a Durbar
event in Bauchi State .
“ Perhaps, the Buhari Presidency forgot that it is
public knowledge that the Presidential fleet can
only be authorised for use by the President , the
First Lady , Vice President , Senate President ,
Speaker of the House of Representatives , the
Chief Justice of Nigeria , former Presidents,
Presidential delegation and no one else , ” the
statement added .