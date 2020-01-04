Buhari’s aides react as Cardi B jokingly seeks Nigerian citizenship over Trump’s airstrike on Iran.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman of diaspora commission, and Bashir Ahmad, President Buhari’s aide on new media, reacted to Cardi B’s tweet saying she was filing for Nigerian citizenship.

Bashir Ahmad the personal assistant on new media to President Muhammadu Buhari, also reacted to Cardi B’s tweet.

The presidential aide also jokingly tweeted that Cardi B’s choice of Nigeria has put an end to the usual playful rivalry between the country and its West African neighbor.

Share on: WhatsApp

Please follow and like us: 0

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like this: Like Loading...