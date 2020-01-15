Ayo Adebanjo, a chieftain of the Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari is silently leading Nigeria to war.

Adebanjo explained that Buhari was leading Nigeria into war through his dictatorial tendencies and refusal to restructure Nigeria.

Speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show, he said Buhari was determined to rule Nigeria with force and that such action does not promote peace.

According to Adebanjo: “What led to the war? The agitation of the Igbos was that they were being excluded from the government of the day; the details are known. What is he doing to erase the impression?

“He is making things worse; the agitation then was ‘let us have a government where everyone will participate’.

“So, if Buhari wants us to take him seriously in this country, he should restructure the country now and let us have the constitution we all contributed to, anything short of that, he is leading us to war quietly.”

The Afenifere chieftain stated that Buhari had claimed on several occasions that he is a born-again democrat and that he will obey the rule of law, but his actions since he assumed office speaks otherwise.

“He is after IPOB for saying they want to get out of the country, and I told him and I told the country that IPOB is not an anathema; restructure the country and they will stay.

What is Biafra, Biafra says let us be equal partners in this federation; if you don’t want me to be an equal partner, I want to get out.

“I once challenged Buhari that ‘you are the greatest enemy of unity in this country the moment you don’t go for restructuring because we said we want to live in peace you said no.

“If we want peace, we don’t want war, let’s compel Buhari to restructure the country now,” he said.

The post Buhari Silently Leading Nigeria Into Another War – Afenifere Chieftain, Ayo Adebanjo appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...