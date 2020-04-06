Buhari salutes Newswatch’s Mohammed at 70

From Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

A resident Muhammadu Buhari has praised veteran journalist, Yakubu Mohammed, for his courage and dedication to Nigeria over the years, even at the risk of his life sometimes.

He hailed the founding director of Newswatch magazine for turning 70, saying he was one of those who had sustained the practice of journalism by contributing his part to the establishment and nurturing of some of the pillars of the print media.

The President’s message contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, asserted that Mohammed’s footprints have been imprinted in the nation’s media landscape.

“President Buhari joins Nigeria’s media industry in celebrating a veteran journalist and founding director of Newswatch, Yakubu Mohammed, on his 70th birthday. He prays for his good health and strength.

“The President felicitates with Mohammed, his family, professional and political associates on the landmark age, while commending his courage and dedication to the country, sometimes at grave risks, working variously with some of the pillars of Nigerian print media such as New Nigerian, National Concord and co-founding director of the Newswatch in 1984.

“President Buhari notes the contributions of the renowned columnist to the development of journalism, particularly grooming the younger generation, and submits that his footprints are firmly imprinted on the media landscape.

“At 70, the President extols Mohammed for maintaining the delicate balance of being at the commanding heights of journalism, and keeping in touch with the grassroots, recalling his contributions to the growth, development and victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC), particularly in Kogi State.

“President Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant the journalist longer life and bless his family,” the statement said.

